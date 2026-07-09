CR Smith expands to meet social housing demand

Gerard Eadie, chairman, on a site visit in Edinburgh

The company's business had traditionally addressed the private residential sector. It has, it says, taken a strategic and carefully phased approach to entering the social housing market.

Leveraging its extensive industry expertise and high standards in both operational delivery and customer service, the company has significantly scaled up its capabilities. This expansion has led to the creation of 150 new roles across the business, strengthening its capacity to meet the complex and evolving demands of the sector.

CR Smith is now delivering replacement window programmes for a wide range of public sector clients. These include Fife Council, the City of Edinburgh Council, East Lothian Council, West Lothian Council and Dundee City Council, in addition to partnerships with more than a dozen housing associations.

Earlier this year, the company sponsored the CIH Scotland Housing Festival at the SEC to highlight the importance of advanced window design, precision manufacturing and efficient on-site delivery in helping the sector meet increasing expectations around quality, sustainability and professional standards.

With continued investment in people, processes and innovation, CR Smith aims to position itself as a key delivery partner in Scotland’s ongoing drive to improve and modernise its social housing stock.

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