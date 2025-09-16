Crane drivers let go at Hinkley Point

Tower cranes have been a big part of the construction of Hinkley Point C but they are now starting to come down, although full project completion remains five years away

With some parts of the project to build the UK’s first nuclear power station in a generation reach completion, tower crane requirements have fallen away and 30 operators are being let go.

“It has been a hard two weeks for all concerned,” one of them told us.

A spokesperson for main contractor Bylor – a joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics and Laing O'Rourke that is delivering the main civil engineering works – said: “As work on Hinkley Point C progresses, the needs for plant and skills on the project evolve. The number of workers on site has been changing for years depending on the project phases and the expertise required and we have planned for current phasing.

“As always, we will work with anyone impacted by project phasing to ensure they are supported through the process.”

However, the crane operators (and others) have had more work from the project than had ever been expected. When construction began in March 2017, it was supposed to be all over in 2025. Now they are talking about starting up in around 2029 to 2031.

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