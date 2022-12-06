CRH seeks buyer for Farrans

Farrans is a subsidiary of Northern Ireland’s Northstone Group, which is part of the building materials group CRH, based in the Republic of Ireland.

First reported by The Irish News, CRH has put Farrans up for sale due to lack of orders.

Farrans is currently building the £76m Gull Wing bascule bridge in Lowestoft. It is also building a £54m retirement complex in Flitwick for Central Bedfordshire Council and a £39m domestic waste recycling facility in Keynsham for Bath & North East Somerset Council. And six weeks ago it signed contracts with Northumbrian Water for £100m-worth of work.

It is also building a £200m bus station and train station in Belfast, in joint venture with Spanish contractor Sacyr, which should keep it busy until 2025.

A CRH spokesman told us: “While no final decision has been made, following a strategic review, CRH is exploring the potential divestment of its construction contracting business Farrans.

“The business, which has a successful track record, a strong market presence and a skilled workforce, continues to operate as normal across all its projects. Farrans will continue to update its employees throughout the process.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk