Currie & Brown appoints head of infrastructure

Mike Bull

Bull joins from Midlands Connect, where he was strategy and programme director. With 23 years of experience in infrastructure, he has previously worked on programmes including the Midlands Rail Hub and HS2's Phase 2b, connecting Manchester and Birmingham, as well as working on motorway investment programmes.

Kieran McManamon, regional managing director, England & Wales, at Currie & Brown, said: “The infrastructure market is changing quickly. Our clients need clear advice that helps them make investment decisions, manage risk and deliver essential networks people rely on every day.

“Mike has led major programmes, built strong business cases and worked with stakeholders at every level. His appointment strengthens our ability to help clients respond to this changing landscape and deliver infrastructure with confidence.”

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