Curtains up for Robertson theatre restoration

The main auditorium and Byrne mural. Image courtesy of Anneleen Lindsay

The Grade A-listed 120-year-old theatre is now one of the UK’s most accessible heritage buildings. The project, which saw over 50 Robertson supply chain partners involved in delivery, has made dramatic improvements across the 1,125 capacity, 9,184m² venue. This includes a fly tower extended by 4.5 metres to accommodate larger and more ambitious touring productions, hospitality capacity doubled from 200 to 405 people, and the replacement of the former raked stage with a new level stage better suited to modern performances.

Accessibility is now better than ever. Lifts now serve every public floor, providing step-free access from street to seat and stage for the first time. Wheelchair spaces have increased across the auditorium, including in the Dress Circle for the first time, while accessible toilets are available on every level alongside a new Changing Places toilet.

Behind the scenes, backstage facilities, stage systems and technical infrastructure have been completely renewed, ensuring the theatre can support the increasingly complex requirements of worldwide touring productions, strengthening Edinburgh’s position as a home for world-class live performance all year round.

Throughout the restoration, great care was taken to protect and celebrate the building’s Edwardian heritage. Original plasterwork, stained glass and carved stone details have been carefully restored, while contemporary additions have been designed to complement the historic fabric.

John Byrne’s iconic All the World’s a Stage dome mural has also been beautifully restored. Working 100 feet above the auditorium floor, specialist plasterers and Capital Theatres artists stabilised and restored the artwork, ensuring it can once again be enjoyed by audiences.

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