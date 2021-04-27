Daewoo team wins Singapore station and tunnel contract

Pasir Ris Interchange Station

The S$980m (£532m) contract covers the design and construction of Pasir Ris interchange station and the associated tunnels. Work also includes addition and alteration works to the existing Pasir Ris station along the East-West Line (EWL).

Daewoo Engineering & Construction is currently involved in the construction of Stevens Station and tunnels for the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) while Dongah Geological Engineering is currently working on the construction of Great World Station and tunnels for TEL.

Construction works for the CRL Pasir Ris station are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, with passenger service planned to begin commence in 2030.

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines. CRL1 is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk