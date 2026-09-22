TfL picks Costain for South Kensington upgrade

The work, under a design and build contract inder TfL's Infrastructure Improvement Framework, will bring step-free access to the station. A new dedicated eastbound platform for the Circle and District line will be brought into customer use, and the station’s heritage features on the Circle and District line platforms restored.

South Kensington station is the gateway to London's internationally renowned cultural quarter, used by tens of millions of customers every year. As well as serving many museums, it also is widely used by those visiting nearby educational establishments like Imperial College London, and local specialist hospitals like the Royal Brompton and Royal Marsden.

Once fully delivered by 2031, which is also the 150th anniversary of the Natural History Museum, the station improvements will significantly increase station capacity – tackling overcrowding and greatly improving access for wheelchair users, customers with buggies and other passengers with mobility needs, who currently find navigating the station extremely difficult.

The station improvement work will be integrated and delivered by TfL and its intended supplier Costain, alongside a joint venture between Native Land and Places for London for the public transport-oriented development in the surrounding buildings, which will be done sympathetically to the local heritage and architecture. The scheme will be funded through TfL’s Business Plan, alongside a £12m contribution from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and a separate contribution from the 1851 Commission.

The first work is planned to take place before the end of the year, as enabling works take place for the new entrance on Thurloe street.

Aligned closely with TfL’s work, the around station development, led by Native Land and Places for London and designed by Stirling Prize-winning architect RSHP, received full planning permission in December 2023. The scheme will see the historic arcade within the station preserved and restored to its former glory, as well as retail units around the station refurbished. It will also provide 50 homes around the station, including on-site affordable housing and see a carefully crafted four-storey building installed at the front of the station, referred to as 'The Bullnose' because of its unique shape, that will give the station a new prominence. The ground floor will offer retail and food and beverage opportunities, while new upper levels will offer high quality flexible office space.

Although the station and development works are under separate contracts, the projects will align their programmes in order to integrate the designs and to minimise disruption to the travelling public and to residents, necessitating close collaboration and coordination between the TfL and Native Land/Places for London joint venture.

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