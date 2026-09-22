Travis Perkins a CHIC pick

Giles Newman CHIC, Michelle Smith TPMS, Liam Gratty CHIC, Rosie Wise Managing Director TPMS, Lee Jackson TPMS, Adam Kent TPMS, Craig Lane TPMS

TPMS supplies products and materials for the repair and maintenance of social housing properties. Following a formal tender process, it is now a supplier for the general construction, plumbing, hire, and managed stores categories.

TPMS currently serves over 180 housing associations and local authorities, backed up by Travis Perkins’ national branch network.

Rosie Wise, managing director, TPMS, said: “We’re so pleased to be part of the CHIC framework. With a raft of legislative changes on the horizon for the social housing sector, it’s more important than ever for social landlords - whether that’s a housing association or local authority - to be confident that their supply chain partners will be best placed to support them.

“Our teams work really closely with our customers to understand exactly what they need, whether that means opening a dedicated branch just for their operatives, setting up our autonomous TPgo SelfServe units, or using our TPgo digital suite. We want to make sure that every one of our customers’ operatives has just what they need whenever they need it, to make sure residents’ homes are safe, warm and dry.”

CHIC is a member-owned asset management and procurement consortium. It offers a dynamic suite of suppliers, providing members with a marketplace from which to buy and deliver services, managed by an in-house supply chain support team. Access to frameworks is available only to CHIC members.

CHIC has over 1,500 supply chain partners, from SMEs to national tier 1 contractors, with more than 350 members, and supports 4.3m homes across the UK.

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