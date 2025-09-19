Darlington picks Willmott Dixon consortium for town centre regeneration

Willmott Dixon recently completed the Darlington Hopetown visitor attraction, which celebrates the town’s railway heritage

A consortium led by developer Cityheart and including construction contractor Willmott Dixon, Space Architects, Identity Consult and others, has been selected to explore development options for three Darlington town centre sites.

The council will now engage with the consortium to identify development opportunities on East Street, Commercial Street and Kendrew Street, and devise a long-term development approach. The outcome of this engagement will be presented to the council’s cabinet early next year for approval.

The East Street site is next to the new HM Treasury offices within Darlington's Economic Campus.

Willmott Dixon is already busy in the town, building a 600-space multi-storey car park by the railway station. It recently completed the Darlington Hopetown visitor attraction and refurbished the Hippodrome Theatre.

Nick Corrigan, northeast director at Willmott Dixon, said: "This partnership represents exactly the kind of town centre transformation project where our regeneration expertise can make a real difference. Having worked closely with Darlington Borough Council on multiple successful projects, we understand the town's potential and are committed to delivering development that truly benefits the local community."

Cllr Chris McEwan, cabinet member for economy at Darlington Borough Council, said: "This is a huge step forward for our town in terms of regenerating areas which we know are ripe for development and improvement, and an exciting time for Darlington as a whole. Make no mistake, this has the potential to be one of the biggest and most exciting improvement projects our town centre has seen for many years."

Cityheart development manager James Litherland added: "Darlington town centre has huge potential which has been bolstered by the relocation of the Treasury and other government departments within the new Economic Campus. We have pulled together an exemplar North East team including construction partner Willmott Dixon and we cannot wait to get started on this transformational project."

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