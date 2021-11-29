Deanestor wins second Grainger kitchen contract

CGI of the flats being built on the old YMCA site in Milton Keynes

Bowmer & Kirkland main contractor for a £64m built-to-rent Grainger development in Milton Keynes, has awarded Deanestor a subcontract for the manufacture and installation of 261 kitchens.

Construction of two eight-storey blocks is under way on a brownfield site previously occupied by the YMCA.

Deanestor is manufacturing around 4,000 items of furniture for the kitchens in three layouts, with both straight run and L-shaped configurations.

Deanestor is also providing kitchens for a Grainger build-to-rent scheme in Birmingham.

Bowmer & Kirkland project manager Wayne Catterall said: “We need the kitchens to be robust and durable for the long-term operation of the buildings, to deliver value for the client, and to contribute to an attractive living environment for residents. We are confident in Deanestor’s ability to achieve the quality, finish and detailing required for the project and to our programme.”

