Decom launches onshore chop saw

TorqCut saws can be fitted to excavators from four to 24 tonne

Decom’s new TorqCut series is a range of excavator-mounted attachments, with an initial four models (TQ-10, TQ-16, TQ-24, and TQ-32) that are capable of cutting materials up to 32-inch diameter.

The new range can be fitted to excavators from four to 24 tonnes and is suitable for steel and concrete pile cutting, especially in urban or restricted-access sites where low noise and vibration is critical, and onshore pipeline and wellhead abandonment decommissioning work.

TorqCut draws on Aberdeen-based Decom’s experience of subsea cutting tools to deliver land-based cold-cutting solutions for piles, pipelines, demolition materials and more. It eliminates the heat, fumes, safety risks and overcutting associated with traditional methods, Decom claims.

Managing director Nick McNally said: “Our cutting technology is well established in extreme subsea environments and now we are bringing that same DNA of reliability and precision to the onshore market.”

He added: “TorqCut addresses the systematic failures of existing technologies by reducing or eliminating safety hazards associated with thermal cutting, and avoids the brute force approach of hydraulic sheers, which are prone to hydraulic failure and blade destruction and which can also damage high-value alloys, so reducing their scrap value.

“There is a powerful economic proposition for end-users with TorqCut’s resilience directly mitigating the enormous financial risk of downtime caused by hydraulic failure, which can vary from between £50,000 to £100,000 per incident.”

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