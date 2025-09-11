Deeley joins Fisher German board

Eleanor Deeley (left) and Andrew Bridge

Eleanor Deeley has been brought in to support Fisher German directors as they plot the next phase of growth. Established 25 years ago, Fisher German already has 25 offices across the UK.

Before joining Deeley Group in 2019, Eleanor Deeley was a partner in development at Cushman and Wakefield following previous roles in CBRE and King Sturge.

Fisher German managing partner Andrew Bridge said that Deeley’s skills and knowledge complimented the firm’s existing leadership team while adding additional expertise.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Eleanor as a non-executive director. She brings a wealth of cross-sector property knowledge, with more than 25 years of development expertise, and experience within her own business of driving company strategy and growth plans.

“With an impressive resume, Eleanor not only has a background in property and surveying but has gained substantial experience in various trustee and advisory roles, while also being an active and well-respected member of the property community.

“With Eleanor’s appointment, I am confident that we have a strong and well-rounded leadership team to guide the strategic direction of the firm, and I look forward to working with her over the coming years.”

Eleanor Deeley added: “Fisher German is a company that is adventurous in its growth, underpinned by a client-focused culture that supports building long-term relationships with the people and companies it works with.

“The firm’s ethos and values align with my own – both personally and in business – with a commitment to long-term thinking, partnership working and positively impacting the communities in which the firm works.

“I’m looking forward to joining a forward-thinking team and having the opportunity to support and advise the leadership team on the firm’s strategic direction.”

Her day job will still be at the family firm, with her non-executive post at Fisher German just being a side gig.

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