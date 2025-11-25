Deeley returns to profit

Family-owned Deeley Group returned a pre-tax profit of £2.0m for year to 30th April 2025 following a £498,000 loss the previous year and a £636,000 loss in 2023.

Turnover in the latest accounts was £67.0m, up from £54.0m and £41.6m in 2023.

for the previous year.

As a result of the firm’s pipeline across later living, commercial and residential sectors, turnover is projected to top £100m in the current financial year.

The third-generation family business, established in 1936, is now entering its 90th year.

Recent growth has come on the back of work in the later living and care sectors, with headline schemes including a £36.9m specialist retirement community for Anchor in Sutton Coldfield and a £10.6m co-housing scheme for Housing 21 in Birmingham.

Deeley Group has been working to deliver 554 extra care apartments and 183 care home beds over the past 12 months as it continues to strengthen partnerships in the sector.

The business has also generated strong repeat business in the sector, with 94% of its projects in the year to April 2025 coming from repeat business.

Alongside targeting further growth in the later living sector, Deeley is also continuing to deliver commercial and residential developments across the Midlands. These include a 500,000 sq ft manufacturing and logistics development near Gaydon in Warwickshire and progressing several residential developments through planning.

Although construction turnover last year did not meet budgeted levels, profitability was above target.

Joint managing director Eleanor Deeley said: “As we enter our 90th year we are in a very strong position with the foundations set for further growth.”

She said: “We have also worked in recent years to refine our operations and embed LEAN construction principles, enabling us to deliver projects efficiently, on programme and to a high standard.

“We are continuing to modernise the business through investment in new systems and technologies, which we are confident will support our continued growth, for example the introduction of Procore is already improving communication and collaboration across all of our sites.

“The bedrock of our success continues to be the strong long-term partnerships we have with our clients, reflected by our current repeat business rate. We have also sought to take on larger construction projects over the last two years, especially in the later living sector, which is part of the strategy to take the business to the next level.”

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