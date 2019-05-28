Denmark gets €200m loan for Fehmarnbelt rail links

The work will involve the construction of new tracks, upgrading existing ones to higher speed limits, electrification and the implementation of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

EIB has signed a loan agreement with Femern Landanlaeg, the company managing the Danish part of the Fehmarnbelt railway connection between southern Denmark and Hamburg in Germany.

The project covers some 80km of railway between Ringsted and Nykøbing Falster, where the existing tracks will be modernised and a second track will be built. The financing also covers bridge works on the 40km stretch between Nykøbing Falster and Rødby, to prepare the Danish rail network for the Fehmarn Belt tunnel opening.

Once the tunnel is operational, high-speed trains will be able to complete the Hamburg-Copenhagen stretch in under 3 hours.