Design contract awarded for Rail Baltica

Baltic States RB Rail has announced that the winner of the contract for design and design supervision services for construction of the main line through Riga is team of two Spanish companies, IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture and Ingeniería y Economía del Transporte (INECO).

They bid just under €13m (£11.2m) for the contract, which is expected to be signed in June after completion of all necessary procedures, including a 10-day stand-still period.

The section of the high-speed railway through Riga is 56km long and consists of three sub-sections: Upeslejas–Rīga Central Station, Torņakalns–Imanta and Rīga International Airport–Misa river.

The team will spend 24 months conducting site investigations, value engineering, development of the master design and detailed technical design. In addition, it will then be responsible for construction supervision.

In total, 7 out of 11 procurement procedures for the detailed technical design services for the mainline of Rail Baltica have been launched in the Baltic States, covering 57% of the entire length of the line. The first design contract was let in April (link opens in new tab).