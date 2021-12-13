  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue December 14 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Developer plans £70m Gloucester scheme

Developer plans £70m Gloucester scheme

16 hours Eutopia Homes has bought a site from Network Rail in Gloucester for a £70m residential-led regeneration scheme.

CGI of Eutopia Homes' Exmouth Junction development, also built on former railway land
CGI of Eutopia Homes' Exmouth Junction development, also built on former railway land

Eutopia Homes intends to bring forward proposals early next year for 300 homes on an eight-acre site next to Gloucester railway station.

Purchase of the development site was funded by Chenavari Investment Managers, marking Eutopia Homes’ fifth transaction with the company.

It is Eutopia’s third site purchase from Network Rail, following previous transactions in Exeter.

Eutopia Homes was set up in 2017 by Scott Hammond and has since secured a £365m pipeline of mid-market homes for rent and sale in regional cities.

Scott Hammond said: “Recent investment by the University of Gloucester for the acquisition of the old Debenhams store for a new campus, along with the city council's recent investment in driving a new cyber hub for the UK in close proximity to Gloucester Council’s HQ, will bring more employment to the city, which in turn will drive up the demand for high-quality housing.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »