District heating acquisition for OCU

A Valmech job

OCU says that the acquisition of Valmech is designed to strengthen its position within the UK’s energy transition market, enhancing its integrated energy and utilities offering and establishing a platform for district heating delivery.

It also has its eyes on the potential for future international growth.

Based near Sheffield, Valmech Welding Limited was founded in 2016. Its team of 17 staff provides mechanical services including district heating installations, plant rooms, heating and domestic pipework services and gas pipework. Following the acquisition, Valmech will continue to be led by its current management team as part of OCU Group.

OCU chief executive Michael Hughes said: “Bringing Valmech into OCU Group is a strategic step that strengthens our core capabilities and aligns closely with our values and long-term vision. We are actively laying the foundations to extend these capabilities both across the UK and internationally. This move reinforces our commitment to the communities we serve – creating employment and supporting affordable energy through high-quality engineering expertise.”

Valmech founder Simon Waller said: “Partnering with OCU Group opens an exciting new chapter for Valmech. OCU’s strength in the utilities and energy transformation, along with their commitment to people, safety and innovation, will support our long-term growth and the development of our team. Together, we will be able to offer clients an even more comprehensive service in the UK and, in time, explore new opportunities in international markets.”

Adrian O’ Sullivan, managing director of OCU Utilities, added: “Valmech brings a wealth of mechanical and in-house manufacturing experience on district heating networks which, blended with OCU’s existing civils and pipeline capabilities, will serve as a full value chain platform for further growth in the district heating market, enabling OCU to meet rising demand for advanced solutions as the UK invests in modern, low-carbon infrastructure.”

The acquisition brings together aligned values and complementary expertise, strengthening OCU Group’s ability to deliver high-quality outcomes for new and existing clients across a broader range of projects.

Stockport-based OCU, formerly O’Connor Utilities, has made numerous acquisitions since it was taken over from brothers Tim and Tom O’Connor by private equity firm Triton Partners in August 2022. These have included Northern Ireland-based McCormack Drilling Limited, process engineer Purestream Industries and Scottish civil engineering contractor RJ McLeod in the past 18 months.

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