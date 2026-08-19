Drees & Sommer puts down roots in Bristol

The new office operates in partnership with flexible workspace provider Runway East. Located in the heart of Queen Square, the space provides a permanent base for the firm's growing Bristol team and aims to create a collaborative hub from which to support clients. The move marks a milestone in the firm's long-term commitment to Bristol and the wider region.

Drees & Sommer says that Bristol and the South West is a dynamic and economically diverse regional powerhouse, with deep heritage in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and defence and rapidly growing strengths in battery technology, life sciences, digital and clean technology sectors.

Sustained inward investment and strong population growth are also driving a buoyant residential and mixed-use development market, all creating significant demand for the specialist consultancy services Drees & Sommer UK provides.

Mark Simpson, director and associate partner at Drees & Sommer, said: “Bristol and the wider South West continue to attract investment, talent and development activity across a range of sectors, making it a natural location for Drees & Sommer UK to establish a permanent base. This move strengthens our ability to support clients locally, deepen existing relationships and build new partnerships across the area.

“The Bristol office will deliver the full breadth of our consultancy services, including project management, cost management, technical due diligence, health & safety, sustainability consulting, building surveying and digital/BIM advisory. Together with its advisory services and in response to evolving regulatory requirements, the team offers Building Safety Act Principal Designer roles, ensuring clients are supported through increasingly rigorous compliance frameworks across both new-build and existing assets.

“With a dedicated team of professionals based in Bristol, supported by our wider UK and global network; clients across the South West and beyond will have direct access to Drees & Sommer’s internationally recognised expertise.”

Claire Robertson, divisional director and Bristol office lead at Drees & Sommer UK, said: “This move to Queen Square is much more than a change of address. It reflects our confidence in Bristol as a centre of innovation, engineering excellence and long-term growth. As investment across the South West continues to create opportunities across the industry, being close to our clients and partners has never been more important. We’re excited to put down lasting roots in a location that matches our ambitions and those of our clients. We look forward to expanding our team with new hires in the near future too.”

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