Drivers swing boss to Doosan

The first DX140LC-7 excavators to arrive at RM Contractors

Redditch-based RM Contractors has placed an order for 11 new Doosan DX-7 medium-sized crawler excavators.

The order, placed dealer TH White, comprises 10 of the 14-tonne DX140LC-7 machines and a 23-tonne DX225LC-7 23.

Chris Moen, managing director at RM Contractors, said: “To meet our need for new excavators as well as replacing some of the existing ones in our fleet, we decided to put a few different Doosan machines on trial from TH White Construction. We were very impressed by the Doosan machines, but it was the comments from our drivers that really made the difference. They love the new Doosan excavators.”

Andy Chatham, sales director of TH White Construction, said: “RM Contractors is a new customer for us so it was particularly pleasing to hear their comments about the Doosan excavators – and then to receive such a substantial order.”

The DX140LC-7 and DX225LC-7 have an eight-inch touch screen, DAB audio with Bluetooth and hands-free calling, keyless start and remote door lock/unlock

The DX140LC-7 is powered by the Doosan D34 4-cylinder Stage V diesel engine providing 86 kW (115 HP) of power at 2000 rpm. The DX225LC-7 has a Doosan DL06V engine, providing 129 kW (174 HP) at 1800 rpm.

