DSM gets to work at Fiddlers Ferry

DSM started on site at Fiddlers Ferry this week

Peel NRE has appointed DSM Demolition to manage the next significant phase of demolition at the former Fiddlers Ferry coal-fired power station near Warrington, marking the latest step in its regeneration.

Demolition works will include specialist asbestos removal alongside the demolition of key industrial assets. These include the remaining conveyors, the flue gas desulphurisation plant, precipitators and storage silos, as well as the systematic de-planting of the turbine hall and control room building.

DSM began work on site this week and is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. The contract is supported by a number of partners including D360 Consulting Engineers, Addleshaw Goddard, Arcadis and Turley, who are advising Peel NRE on the works.

Peel NRE development director Kieran Tames said: “Awarding this contract represents another important step in delivering our long-term plans for Fiddlers Ferry. DSM Demolition Ltd brings proven experience in complex industrial demolition and will play a key role in safely and efficiently preparing the site for future sustainable mixed-use development.

“The transformation of Fiddlers Ferry is progressing at pace, this next phase clears the way for the site’s future and we’re proud to carry forward its legacy in a new form, creating a place that delivers opportunity, investment and long-term benefit for the region.”

DSM Demolition director Kieran Madden added: “Fiddlers Ferry represents a significant chapter in the UK’s energy heritage, and we’re honoured to play a part in its next stage of transformation. Our extensive experience in power station demolition enables us to approach this project with the highest levels of technical expertise, safety, and environmental care.”

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