Durham debut for CoreHaus

One of the two CoreHaus houses going up at Cathedral Gates

The principles of the new steel-frame CoreHaus design comprise a modular core with prefabricated pods for the kitchen, downstairs toilet, staircase, bathroom and central heating system. This is then followed by the external walls and roof being constructed to reduce build time.

The County Durham-based property developer is building two of the new designs on its site at Cathedral Gates, eight miles from Durham City.

Homes by Carlton expects a significant reduction in construction times, build costs and environmental impact but the same finished appearance and quality of traditionally built homes.

Managing director Simon Walker said: “The CoreHaus looks no different to the traditional house types once fully built. Interiors can be the same and exteriors will use the same block and brick. It’s just a more modern way of building that should be kinder to the environment and have energy benefits for the homebuyer.”

CoreHaus is a joint-venture company between Carlton & Co Group, the parent company behind Homes by Carlton, and social enterprise Fusion21, specialist in public procurement.

Simon Walker added: “While these first prototypes sees CoreHaus develop the modular core on site, the long term vision is that the core will be developed offsite as we progress with the product in the northeast.”

Fusion21 chief executive Dave Neilson said: “Currently 340,000 new homes are needed to be built each year to meet government targets. At current development rates these shortfalls will not be met. A transformational approach is required to ensure we can support this demand – and that’s where CoreHaus can help. Our unique construction method delivers faster build times and makes it economically viable for developers while greatly reducing environmental impacts.”

