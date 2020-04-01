Dutch road scheme to be re-tendered in smaller packages

Project Zuidasdok provides for the widening of the A10 motorway, including some tunnelling, plus the expansion of a public transport hub and railway station in Amsterdam. The Zuidplus joint venture of Hochtief, Fluor and Heijmans was appointed in January 2017 under a contract worth €990m (£880m).

The Zuidplus team will complete work agreed previously, such as the final design for the Amsterdam Zuid public transport hub and planned construction activities, in accordance with the existing agreements.

The Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management and the municipality of Amsterdam will put the project’s follow-up work out to tender again in sub-packages.

The decision to split the project into parts was made because of the project’s considerable complexity. Heijmans said that the new approach, adjustments to the collaboration model, the contract form and the risk allocation entailed a substantial change from a legal point of view.

Heijmans CEO Ton Hillen said: “We are pleased that there will be clarity about the future of the Zuidasdok project. The division of the project into sub-packages will make the project more manageable. With our knowledge and expertise we will certainly compete for a number of these sub-packages in the future. We will settle the contract amicably alongside the other parties involved. The project’s financial settlement is not expected to have any negative impact on Heijmans’ financial results.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk