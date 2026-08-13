Eagle takes first 15t 3-series Takeuchi

The new excavator joins a fleet that includes 600 Takeuchi machines, available from 23 depots across the country. Since the 50-year-old company began offering the manufacturer's equipment in 1997, it has bought 1,800 machines.

Nick Barrow, MD, said, “Our customers really like them; they are regarded as both powerful and reliable. As a busy hire firm they are without doubt the best machine for our business.

"Takeuchi UK are one of Eagle’s longest standing suppliers. These highly reliable machines have been an essential part of the Eagle fleet.”

The new 3-Series TB3150R with fixed boom and short tail aims to offer a powerful yet very compact machine in this 15-tonne weight class.

The TB3150R features the latest Yanmar Stage V engine with keyless start delivering increased hydraulic horsepower, 14% more than the previous model TB2150R. The upgrade boosts performance in simultaneous operations, particularly those requiring high pressure.

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