Edinburgh invests £61m in fire safety

Harmony Fire will carry out a programme of fire safety upgrades across 30 multi-storey residential buildings across Edinburgh city centre.

Procured via the Prosper Passive Fire Safety Framework, the scheme represents one of the UK’s largest fire safety upgrade programmes of its type, with the City of Edinburgh Council making a significant investment in futureproofing its residential property portfolio.

The contract sees Harmony Fire upgrade entrance, communal and ancillary doorways, as well as provide enhanced fire stopping, mechanical services upgrades and compartmentation measures.

This latest win builds upon Harmony Fire’s existing relationship with the City of Edinburgh Council, which includes the installation of 60-minute compliant (FD60) fire-rated door sets across a range of multi-storey residential settings.

Amos Thomas, pre-construction director at Harmony Fire, said: “By embarking on one of the largest internal fire safety investment programmes of its type across the UK, the City of Edinburgh Council is making clear its commitment to providing safe and secure homes for residents. The council’s ambition to fast-track this critical improvement scheme is evidenced through the use of the Prosper framework, which maximises procurement efficiencies, facilitating vital early contractor engagement and setting the conditions for best value and project success from the outset.”

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