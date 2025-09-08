Egis brings geospatial measurement in-house

Egis and Thomas & Adamson have invested in digital measuring equipment to offer a geospatial measurement service to the UK market for the first time

By integrating geospatial services with its existing building surveying provision, the firm can now offer clients a more streamlined and efficient approach across the UK, it said.

Matthew McQuillian has been recruited as lead digital measurement surveyor at Thomas & Adamson in Glasgow to spearhead the new service.

He was previously principal surveyor at Malcolm Hughes Land Surveyors, where he managed technical teams delivering measurement projects for clients in construction, infrastructure, defence and heritage sectors.

In his new role, McQuillian will lead the rollout of the new digital measured surveys offering, drawing on his experience in techniques such as 3D laser scanning, drone surveys and traditional land surveying. The offering includes measured building surveys, topographical surveys, structural monitoring, and the creation of 3D models, all designed to provide clients with more accurate data, quicker turnaround times, and clearer insights to inform decision-making.

Founded in 1935, Edinburgh-headquartered Thomas & Adamson has more than 100 staff across the UK delivering building surveying, project management, cost management and construction safety services. The launch of the new collaborative service line with Egis marks the first in a series of moves that will see the two teams work more closely following the French company’s acquisition of Thomas & Adamson last year.

Hamish Paterson, director and head of building surveying at Thomas & Adamson, said: “The introduction of a geospatial measurement service is a natural and exciting development for our building surveying team, allowing us to deliver a more integrated, technology-driven approach for our clients. Matthew’s technical expertise and leadership in this area are a real asset. We’re excited to welcome him on board and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment in technology and talent will have.”

Matthew McQuillian added: “Joining Thomas & Adamson at this stage of its growth is an exciting opportunity. The firm already has a strong client base that can benefit from this service, so the focus now is on raising awareness and demonstrating how high-quality spatial data can improve project outcomes.”

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