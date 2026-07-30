Electric power pack drives 430t turbine transport

Since 2012, BEHALA has been responsible for the onward transportation of Siemens Energy gas turbines manufactured in Berlin. More than 300 turbines have been moved via Berlin’s waterways during this period. The logistics processes are well established, but the operational requirements remain demanding.

One particular challenge is the location of the transport route. The turbines move through a densely populated urban environment where residential areas, transport infrastructure, and industrial facilities coexist in close proximity.

For the terminal, this meant a market-ready product was needed. During preparations for the Berlin operation, BEHALA insisted that the same transport task with the same payload had to be completed as before, with only the propulsion system changing. As requirements for noise and emissions reduction in urban areas continue to grow, the E-PowerPack is seen, Goldhofer says, as a targeted response to specific challenges without claiming to be a solution for every heavy transport application.

"Anyone moving a 430 gas turbine through a living city carries responsibility, not only for the transport itself but also for the people living along the route. That is exactly why the E-PowerPack convinced us," said Leon Tietz, head of logistics at BEHALA. "The E-PowerPack allowed us to carry out the transport significantly more quietly and with zero local emissions, without compromising performance or ease of operation. In a city like Berlin, issues such as noise, emissions, and public acceptance will become increasingly important in the future."

Goldhofer developed the E-PowerPack by drawing on its experience in the aviation sector, where its electric tow tractors have been used for years to move aircraft on runway aprons. The expertise gained in energy management, thermal performance, operational endurance, and system availability was directly incorporated into the development of the electric drive unit for heavy-duty transport modules. The result is a series-produced electric PowerPack delivering approximately 340 hp, featuring a new system architecture, energy-optimised control technology, and full telematics integration.

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