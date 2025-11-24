Enabling works begin for £50m Bath residential scheme

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris designs for the former Hartwells Garage site

A mix of housing, student accommodation and commercial space is to be built on the former Hartwells Garage site on Newbridge Road in Bath.

The 8.4-acre (3.4-hectare) development, led by Hartwell, the automotive and property development company, will redevelop a former car showroom that closed in 2019.

Designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, the development will create 104 apartments, 186-bed student accommodation, new A1/A3 commercial units and public realm landscaping.

Hartwell group property manager Joanne Churchill said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regenerate a key brownfield site and deliver high-quality homes, student accommodation, green public spaces and sustainable infrastructure that directly benefit the Newbridge community and wider city… Our initial enabling works will see the old and damaged canopy removed and pre-construction survey works. Further information on future construction works will be communicated as the project progresses.”

Acting on behalf of Hartwell are Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Mcfarlane & Associates, Walsingham Planning, Ridge, Stantec, IMA Transport Planning and Aspect Ecology.

A main contractor has yet to be appointed.

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