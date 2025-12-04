Energy grid work worth £28bn over next five years

The Office of Gas & Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has handed down its final determinations of the cost control period from 1st April 2026 to 31st March, known as RIIO-3

RIIO (Revenues = Incentives + Innovation + Outputs) is Ofgem’s price control framework to ensure that the monopoly companies operating the gas and electricity networks have sufficient revenue to run and invest in networks that efficiently deliver what customers value.

Ofgem has authorised £17.8bn to be spent on maintaining Britain’s gas networks and £10.3bn on strengthening the electricity transmission network.

The approved investment is expected to fund 80 transmission projects and associated works nationwide over the next five years.

Overall the net increase in bills to cover all costs by 2031 will be around £30 a year, according to Ofgem.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “The funding announced today will keep Britain’s energy network among the safest, most secure and resilient in the world. The investment will support the transition to new forms of energy and support new industrial customers to help drive economic growth and insulate us from volatile gas prices.

“But this is not investment at any price. Every pound must deliver value for consumers. Ofgem will hold network companies accountable for delivering on time and on budget, and we make no apologies for the efficiency challenge we're setting as the industry scales up investment. We've built strong consumer protections into these contracts, meaning funds will only be released when needed and clawed back if not used. Households and businesses must get value for money, and we will ensure they do.”

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