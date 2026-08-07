Enva recycles fridges for construction

Applications for the White HIPS-8513 compound include piping and ducting, ventilation components, access panels and loft hatches.

White HIPS-8513 is a high-quality recycled high impact polystyrene (HIPS) compound containing 93% post-consumer recycled content. Developed using Enva's advanced sorting and compounding processes, it represents the company's whitest recycled HIPS grade to date, delivering the consistent colour, physical performance and dependable long-term supply demanded by today's construction product manufacturers.

Life cycle assessment of Enva's recycled HIPS compounds has shown carbon emissions more than 90% lower than equivalent virgin HIPS, highlighting the significant environmental benefits recycled materials can deliver for manufacturers seeking to reduce the environmental impact of their products.

Plastic recovered from end-of-life refrigerators can now be transformed into a premium, prime equivalent white HIPS compound that delivers performance comparable to virgin material.

Enva controls every stage of the recycling process, from and recycling end-of-life appliances through to producing finished plastic compounds. This integrated approach not only delivers significant environmental benefits, the company says, but also provides customers with greater confidence in the long-term availability, traceability and consistency of their raw material supply.

Enva says it has invested heavily in its recycling infrastructure, and now has the capability to supply 12,000 tonnes per annum of prime equivalent white HIPS, providing manufacturers with a reliable, long-term source of high-quality recycled material.

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