Eric Wright tops out Leyland market development

The topping out of the market's highest point

The £22m refurbishment will see Leyland Market Hall, formerly part of the Leyland Motors estate, refurbished while retaining its historic internal structure. The improvements include a new sustainable roof, 18 upgraded permanent market stalls and additional outdoor and pop-up trading spaces connecting directly with the new Market Square.

Alongside the redeveloped market hall will be two new buildings that provide a mix of retail, leisure, office, business and community spaces, alongside 16 new council-owned apartments.

The work for South Ribble Borough Council is funded under the Town Deal programme, with £34m of regeneration overall, including new housing in Quin Street and improvements to Hough Lane, alongside the market square and commercial hub. The regeneration is expected to complete next autumn.

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