Speller Metcalfe gets moving in Trafford

Demolition of the old leisure centre was recently completed

Demolition of the old Partington Leisure Centre was recently completed, and main works construction will now start with a focus on below-ground drainage and preparing the foundations for the new facility, which will become Trafford’s third Move centre.

Facilities will include a modernised swimming pool, a four-court sports hall, a 40-station gym, group exercise studios, a health and wellbeing space, consultation rooms and a café.

Sustainability has been a focus of the design, with plans including air-source heat pumps, solar panels, electric vehicle charging facilities, cycle parking and the creation of a green pathway to improve connection with outdoor activity and recreation across Partington.

Speller Metcalfe has pledged to involve local people throughout the construction programme, with initiatives centred on creating jobs and skills opportunities, supporting community engagement and helping to build a resilient local economy. Activity is already underway, including engagement with local schools and community groups, alongside updates shared with residents through local forums.

The ceremony itself formed part of this engagement, with 12 Broadoak School pupils studying for construction-related qualifications invited to tour the site.

Completion is expected in 2028.

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