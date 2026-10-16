Willmott Dixon half year profits rise

The Emergency Care Building at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, topped out in September

CEO Graham Dundas said, "We have made a good start to 2026. Underlying profit is 13% ahead of last year and, with £127.3m of cash, no debt and record shareholders’ funds, we are moving forward from a position of strength.

“Our priority this year was to convert our record level of preconstruction appointments into main contracts. By the end of July, we had secured £746.7m of new work, 89% of it under main contract, which gives us secure and visible revenue for 2027 and beyond.”

The construction and interiors business saw steady turnover, expecting growth to come in 2027 from contracts awarded in the half year. Big wins were the £92.6m College of North West London campus at Wembley for United Colleges Group and the £58.1m Mosslands secondary school for the Department for Education.

The company reported new work in housing, leisure, blue light and defence, including affordable homes at Princes Gate in Oldham for Muse (£27.7m), Bransbury Park Leisure Centre for Portsmouth City Council (£21.7m), Bath Fire Station for Avon Fire & Rescue (£16.2m) and defence work at Kendrew Barracks.

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