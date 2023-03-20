  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue March 21 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Esh starts £42m Middlesbrough housing contract

Esh starts £42m Middlesbrough housing contract

1 day Esh Construction has started work on a contract to build affordable housing in Middlesbrough.

Work is progressing in Gresham
Work is progressing in Gresham

Work is under way on 250 affordable homes for housing association Thirteen Group at two separate sites in Middlesbrough – Brambles Farm and Gresham.

The combined £42m schemes will provide a mix of houses, apartments and bungalows for affordable rent.

At Brambles Farm, Esh will build 105 timber-framed homes on two adjacent sites on Kedward Avenue where three now-demolished tower blocks once stood. Ten of the properties will also be built as ‘net zero-carbon.’

Four miles away, Esh Construction is also working on 145 new homes on a development known as Union Village on formerly derelict land, with support from Homes England and the government's brownfield housing fund.

Mark Binns, operations director at Esh Construction, said: “Securing these two notable projects and continuing our successful working relationship with Thirteen has kickstarted growth plans within our affordable housing division. We have a £166m forward order book secured, which in turn allows us to create employment opportunities for local people and generate a significant amount of work for our local supply chain.”

Thirteen has brought forward the schemes in partnership with Middlesbrough Council, Redcar & Cleveland Council and Homes England.

On the Kedward Avenue project, Esh is working with Hall & Partners, BSBA Architects, iD Civils and Billinghurst George & Partners. On the Gresham development it is working with IDPartnership , Elliott Associates and CK21.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »