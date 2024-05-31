Esh wins Sunderland road scheme

from left are Esh’s construction manager Alan Croft, divisional director Steven Garrigan and contract manager Stuart Rand

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) is a joint venture between Sunderland and South Tyneside Councils that is under development near to the Nissan car plant and the A19 trunk road.

Esh Construction has been appointed for carriageway upgrade works on the A1290, to dual the existing carriageway between the A1290/A19 junction and just beyond the southern entrance of International Drive within IAMP.

Esh divisional director Steven Garrigan said: “This latest award builds on our successful delivery of the infrastructure for the first phase of IAMP which completed in 2020.

“IAMP is a huge investment by two local authorities, which will deliver a world-class destination for advanced manufacturing and create thousands of jobs for the region. We are proud to be creating greater transport access for businesses while helping to support the enhanced economic growth of the Sunderland and South Tyneside areas.”

The project is split across three main construction areas that have been phased to minimise the use of lane closures and temporary traffic lights, with the majority of new 1,550-metre length of carriageway being constructed off-line before tying it into the existing road infrastructure. Accompanying drainage system works, including the construction of supporting swales and attenuation ponds, as well as street lighting, traffic signals, pedestrian crossings and landscaping works will also be undertaken.

The new dual carriageway is expected to be completed in summer 2025 and will connect the northern area of the IAMP site to a soon to be completed gigafactory and further developments across the site.

Sunderland City Council leader Cllr Michael Mordey said: “IAMP is already home to key automotive and advanced manufacturing businesses and this upgrade to vital highways infrastructure will further increase the attractiveness of this key strategic site, which brings together land in both Sunderland and South Tyneside as part of the North East Investment Zone.”

