Everton brings US architect back for stadium role

Everton's new stadium

Dan Meis produced the original concept designs for Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium but was replaced in the summer of 2020 as the scheme moved from concept to technical phase.

He was replaced by Pattern (now BDP Pattern), led by Dipesh Patel.

Dan Reis has been brought back in to the fold to review the technical construction specifications and engage the compliance team ahead of each stage of development to ensure the original design concept remains in place throughout the build.

He will work under Everton’s stadium development director Colin Chong and alongside main contractor Laing O’Rourke and architect BDP Pattern.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said: “Dan has been an important part of our stadium journey so far and we are pleased he has accepted this new role. In working alongside both our in-house and external teams, Dan will be joining some of the best technical talents in the country throughout the exciting construction phase of the project.”

Laing O’Rourke broke ground on the stadium project in Liverpool in August. Piling work began last week – 2,500 concrete piles will be sunk by Expanded Piling to support the stadium structure. They are all 600mm diameter and vary in depth down to 18 metres. Piling work is expected to take until the middle of 2022 to complete.

Meanwhile, work continues to infill the dock with sand dredged from the Irish Sea, which is being pumped into Bramley-Moore Dock to provide a solid base across the site. Over the next three months the Grade II-listed dock, which is 10 metres deep, will be infilled with more than 450,000 cubic metres of fluidised sand, via a pipeline connected to a dredger moored in the River Mersey.

