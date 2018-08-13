NewslettersNewsletters
Construction News

Tue August 14 2018

Excess settlement stops excavation at HK station

18 hours High levels of settlement have prompted Hong Kong’s Highways Department to order an immediate stop on excavation work for an underground rail station where there had already been safety issues.

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation was told to stop work at Exhibition Centre Station temporarily in the vicinity of areas where the settlement readings of monitoring points had exceeded the highest permitted level.

The government had already been critical of safety on the project (link opens in new tab).

Extensive excavation works are required for construction of the Exhibition Centre Station of the Shatin to Central Link project. Monitoring points installed around the construction site assess the impact of the excavation on adjacent road surfaces, footpaths, underground utilities and structures in order to ensure safety.

 

