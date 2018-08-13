Excess settlement stops excavation at HK station

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation was told to stop work at Exhibition Centre Station temporarily in the vicinity of areas where the settlement readings of monitoring points had exceeded the highest permitted level.

The government had already been critical of safety on the project (link opens in new tab).

Extensive excavation works are required for construction of the Exhibition Centre Station of the Shatin to Central Link project. Monitoring points installed around the construction site assess the impact of the excavation on adjacent road surfaces, footpaths, underground utilities and structures in order to ensure safety.