Falcon acquires RHT Lifting Equipment

RHT, founded in 2006, has developed a strong reputation as a specialist supplier of lifting equipment, material handling products and associated equipment to customers predominantly throughout the UK, as well as across the globe.

The business has built an established and loyal customer base over the past two decades, with approximately 9,000 customers and a particularly high level of repeat business.

As part of the acquisition, existing directors Michelle Harwood and Hannah Smith will remain with the business and play a key role in the company's continued expansion. Importantly, the business will continue to operate under its established name and identity, RHT Lifting Equipment.

The acquisition represents an important step in Falcon Group's wider strategy to diversify and expand its activities within the lifting equipment sector, while providing RHT with the resources and industry relationships to support its next stage of growth.

Falcon’s lifting gear division and established manufacturer relationships, together with RHT’s existing manufacturer relationships, have been brought together within the new group company, providing greater manufacturer access, an expanded product portfolio and increased purchasing capability.

Falcon has traditionally been best known for its tower crane operations, but in recent years it has continued to broaden its activities across freight, power generation, lift management, training, industrial painting and fabrication. The addition of the business provides another platform for growth and further strengthens, Falcon says, the group's presence within the UK lifting equipment market.

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