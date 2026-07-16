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31 July 2026

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  3. Ferrovial appoints airports CEO

Ferrovial appoints airports CEO

16 Jul Ferrovial has appointed John L. Morton as CEO of its Airports division. He will succeed Luke Bugeja, who will retire.

John L Morton
John L Morton

Morton will take on the role in September, when Bugeja will retire. “I am pleased to welcome John to Ferrovial’s Management Committee. His extensive experience in transportation infrastructure, aviation, and public-private partnerships will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen Ferrovial Airports and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Ignacio Madridejos, CEO of Ferrovial. “I would also like to thank Luke for his leadership and dedication over the past five years and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Prior to joining Ferrovial, Morton was managing director of Global Infrastructure Partners (part of Blackrock), where he established and led the Transportation team in the Americas.

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