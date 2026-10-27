Durkan completes Greenwich social housing project

Anthony Okereke, Greenwich Council Leader, centre, at the opening

Durkan led the construction of the development, transforming a former brownfield site into a new neighbourhood. Designed by HTA Design, Kidbrooke Park Road includes one to four-bedroom homes, a nursery, retail space, play areas and landscaped green space.

Sustainability was embedded throughout the development and during the construction phase, with 122 of the homes fully net-zero and a sustainable energy centre providing heat and hot water to the entire development.

Kidbrooke Park Road is part of the Greenwich Builds programme and makes a significant contribution to the programme’s plan to deliver 1,750 new council homes across the Royal Borough of Greenwich.

Alongside the new homes, Durkan delivered a range of social value initiatives during construction, in part through the Greenwich Builds programme. Working with local charities including Greenwich Foodbank and HvH Arts, and, in collaboration with its supply chain partners, the company supported community projects and improvements to local facilities, including the Samuel Montagu Youth Centre.

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