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29 October 2026

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  3. Sales rise at Haulotte, as rentals and services slip

Sales rise at Haulotte, as rentals and services slip

1 day Haulotte has reported Q3 equipment sales up 6% year-on-year to €333m, while rental sales fell 22% to €12m and services slipped 4% to €53m. Overall turnover was stable at €121m.

Kiloutou using Haulotte equipment at an event
Kiloutou using Haulotte equipment at an event

At the end of September 2026, consolidated sales reached €398m compared to €384m last year, representing an increase of +4%.

In line with the first half of 2026, the European region continued to deliver growth, with revenue up 16% year to date.

In Asia-Pacific, year-to-date revenue remained -18% below the same period in 2025, with activity still affected by the conflict in the Middle East. 

In North America, 2026 third-quarter activity was in line with the same period last year, bringing revenue growth to +1% at the end of September.

In a market environment that remains less favorable than in other regions, Latin America recorded a -25% decline over the period.

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MPU
MPU

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