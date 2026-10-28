Sales rise at Haulotte, as rentals and services slip

Kiloutou using Haulotte equipment at an event

At the end of September 2026, consolidated sales reached €398m compared to €384m last year, representing an increase of +4%.

In line with the first half of 2026, the European region continued to deliver growth, with revenue up 16% year to date.

In Asia-Pacific, year-to-date revenue remained -18% below the same period in 2025, with activity still affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

In North America, 2026 third-quarter activity was in line with the same period last year, bringing revenue growth to +1% at the end of September.

In a market environment that remains less favorable than in other regions, Latin America recorded a -25% decline over the period.

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