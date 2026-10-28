Will Rudd aids low carbon Elgin Crown Office refurbishment

The refurbishment of the 19th Century sandstone building required new rooftop plant and photovoltaic (PV) panels to be installed alongside structural alterations, conservation works and accessibility upgrades to the existing building.

One of the key challenges was access. Larger structural elements could not be brought into the building in conventional lengths, so Will Rudd designed the new steelwork in smaller sections, allowing beams to be manoeuvred through the site and assembled in position.

The team also designed roof strengthening works to support the new rooftop plant and PV panels, alongside associated foundations, lintels and framing for internal and façade alterations.

The wider refurbishment addressed deterioration within the existing building fabric, including decaying sandstone, previous repairs and poorly performing windows. Will Rudd provided conservation engineering input for works to the building’s shopfront and stonework, helping integrate the new interventions sensitively within the historic property.

Alongside the structural and conservation works, the retrofit included new roof and wall insulation, triple-glazed windows, an air source heat pump, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery and rooftop solar PV, helping the building achieve an EPC A rating.

The work was completed in 2024, with the consultancy working on further Crown Office projects with Michael Laurie Architects.

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