Marsden adds three-axle Liebherr 55-tonner

The three-axle crane features a 40m main boom that can be topped by a 15m double swingaway fly jib, achieving a lifting height of up to 54m and a working radius of 46m.

Alternatively, the fly jib can be swapped for a 1.9m assembly jib, which can be angled up to 50°, targetting assembly work in confined environments.

The 55t crane has been developed with a range of Liebherr’s latest technological innovations, including the newest generation of the Liccon 3 control system and advanced driver assistance systems, which continuously scan the surroundings and provide warnings to the driver, aiming to enhance safety whilst travelling on roads. The LTM 1055-3.3’s counterweight can be configured to achieve 9t axle loads, allowing access to sites that may not be suitable for heavier cranes.

Managing Director Lee Marsden said, "As soon as we heard about the launch of this new three-axle crane, we knew it would make a great addition to our fleet. The low axle loads and overall weight, combined with the impressive duties, made it a ‘must-have’ for our operations."

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