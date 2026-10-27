National Highways adds suicide prevention to design standards

National Highways led the development of the Suicide Prevention Assessment and Review (SPAR) standard in partnership with the UK Roads Leadership Group (UKRLG). The standard is thought to be the first of its kind in Europe. It aims to embed suicide prevention into the planning, design and delivery of road infrastructure across the UK.

The standard builds on guidance published by National Highways and UKRLG on World Suicide Prevention Day last year. While the guidance encouraged consideration of suicide prevention, the SPAR standard makes it a required part of the development of relevant road projects.

Project teams must assess suicide-related risks and consider opportunities to reduce them through the planning and design of road schemes and bridges. The standard also requires ongoing review to ensure risks are continually monitored and suitable interventions remain in place as projects progress.

Local authorities will also be involved so that any assessments take on board local knowledge and experience.

National Highways' suicide prevention lead, Nicola Tweedie said, "Every suicide is a tragedy that has a devastating impact on families, friends and communities. While infrastructure planning alone cannot prevent every tragedy, it can play an important role in reducing risk and creating safer environments.

“This is an important shift which will help keep people safe on our roads.”

An estimated 60 suspected suicides occur on England's motorways and major-A roads each year, accounting for more than one in five road deaths annually. National Highways says the new design mandate forms part of a wider approach to suicide prevention and its ambition that no one is harmed on the UK's roads. This includes a partnership with the charity Chasing the Stigma, helping people access support earlier and before they reach crisis point.

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