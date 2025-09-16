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15 April 2026

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  3. Finance costs push Fox Brothers to a loss

Finance costs push Fox Brothers to a loss

16 Sep 25 In its last year as the Fox Brothers Group, Blackpool earthworks group made a pre-tax loss.

PRF, formerly Fox, has more than 270 wagons and 1,000 machines
PRF, formerly Fox, has more than 270 wagons and 1,000 machines

In the year ended 31st August 2024, the run up to its private equity sell-out, Fox Brothers Group saw operating profit increase to £9.6m (2023: £6.9m) on turnover down 5% at £94.0m (2023: £99.0m).

The improved profitability was attributed to improved utilisation.

During the financial year a refinancing and restructuring took place to prepare for the sale to Stellex Capital Management. That sale took place in September 2024. With £9.4m payable in interest and £2.5m in exceptional finance costs, the final result was a pre-tax loss of £2.98m (2023: £708,000 profit).

In October 2024 Fox Brothers Group changed its name to PRF Group, the initials of chief executive Paul Robert Fox, who remains a shareholder in the new structure.

The principal activities of PRF, as the group is now called, are transport, bulk excavation, earthworks and site preparation, aggregate/concrete supply, quarry and waste management, and plant hire. It has more than 270 wagons and 1,000 machines with an average of less than four years.

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