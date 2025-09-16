Finance costs push Fox Brothers to a loss

PRF, formerly Fox, has more than 270 wagons and 1,000 machines

In the year ended 31st August 2024, the run up to its private equity sell-out, Fox Brothers Group saw operating profit increase to £9.6m (2023: £6.9m) on turnover down 5% at £94.0m (2023: £99.0m).

The improved profitability was attributed to improved utilisation.

During the financial year a refinancing and restructuring took place to prepare for the sale to Stellex Capital Management. That sale took place in September 2024. With £9.4m payable in interest and £2.5m in exceptional finance costs, the final result was a pre-tax loss of £2.98m (2023: £708,000 profit).

In October 2024 Fox Brothers Group changed its name to PRF Group, the initials of chief executive Paul Robert Fox, who remains a shareholder in the new structure.

The principal activities of PRF, as the group is now called, are transport, bulk excavation, earthworks and site preparation, aggregate/concrete supply, quarry and waste management, and plant hire. It has more than 270 wagons and 1,000 machines with an average of less than four years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk