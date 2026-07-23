Finning rebuilds Cat for Enovert

Enovert consulted with Finning, who recommended a certified rebuild rather than a narrower repair. This was carried out Finning's Cannock rebuild, repair and response centre.

Enovert operates waste management facilities across the UK, including landfill, landfill gas generation, composting, hazardous soils treatment and waste handling operations. Its fleet includes Cat 826 compactors, D6N and D6T dozers, loading shovels working in demanding applications involving domestic and industrial wastes, construction materials, inert soils, hazardous soils and green waste.

While Cat 826 compactors are used to push and compact waste using compactor wheels fitted with purpose-built tips, dozers such as the D6T are used to push, spread and finish soils and other materials across landfill sites.

Ian Craven, regional manager at Enovert, said: “All of our landfill machines have a hard-working life, so reliability and support are critical. This D6T was already a familiar machine in the fleet, and once we had assessed its wider condition with Finning, the rebuild route enabled us to bring it back to a high standard at a fraction of the cost of buying new, while being better for the environment too.

“We’re really pleased with the result. The machine has gone back to work with a fresh lease of life, and the site team is happy with how it has performed. For us, it means we’ve got a dozer we know, rebuilt to a high standard and supported by people who understand the demands of our sites.”

The machine was rebuilt using a mix of new and remanufactured parts, after being stripped down to the chassis. The work included replacement or overhaul of the cab and wiring harness, engine, radiator, final drives, transmission, torque converter, cylinders, hydraulic hoses and couplings, hydraulic oil cooler, main control valve, hydraulic pumps and motors, hydraulic tank and undercarriage.

The machine was also repainted and is now supported by a five-year/8,000-hour warranty on the powertrain and hydraulic system.

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