First 80-tonne Sany excavator delivered

The 80-tonne Sany SY750H excavator at work

Heritage Quarry Group has bought a Sany SY750H excavator, the first machine of this size that the Chinese manufacturer has sold into the UK.

The 80-tonner is Heritage Quarry Group’s third Sany machine, following the purchase of a 40-tonne SY390H and a 50-tonne SY500H within the last 12 months.

Heritage Quarry Group (South) Ltd supplies stone products from three quarries in Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire at Rollright, Great Tew and Daglingworth.

Managing director Julian Veal said: “The performance and reliability of the Sany excavators have been exceptional so when the time came to expand our fleet the SY750H was the natural next step — and it certainly impressed us. Combined with the excellent aftersales service and support we’ve received from Sany, the decision to add the SY750H to our operation was an easy one.”

The SY750H has been supplied with a 4.2 cubic metre bulk bucket and provides a maximum bucket breakout force of 410kN. The combination of the seven-metre boom and three-metre dipper arm gives a maximum reach of 12.10 metres and a dig depth of 7.5 metres.

Sany UK sales manager Luke Ward said: “The delivery of our first 80-tonne excavator in the UK is a major achievement and a clear sign of the growing confidence customers have in Sany’s heavy-duty range. The SY750H demonstrates that Sany machines are not only competitive but also capable of meeting the high standards expected in the UK market.”

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