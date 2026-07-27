Fischer launches new concrete screws

The screws target electrical and HVAC installations

The new FBS 4 and FBS 5 concrete screws cover a wide range of electrical installations as well as DIY and plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) applications. They are suitable for use in concrete and dense masonry, such as solid sand-lime bricks. A fire resistance assessment up to R120 confirms the performance of the concrete screws under fire exposure, providing additional safety for demanding applications.

The FBS 4 and FBS 5 can be installed quickly and easily using a cordless screwdriver, impact driver or manual by hand, and can also be removed when required. Their serrated thread geometry enables rapid cutting into the base material, reducing drilling effort and installation time. As the screw is driven into the drill hole, the thread flanks create a positive mechanical interlock with the substrate, ensuring reliable load transfer.

An expansion-free undercut anchorage allows for small edge distances and close spacing, providing greater flexibility in design and installation. Two available anchorage depths enable the fixing to be adapted to different load requirements and make it easier, for example, to bridge plaster layers. This allows users to optimise the fastening solution for the specific installation conditions.

The new concrete screws are available in five versions made of zinc-plated steel, covering a broad range of applications, including the installation of cable clips, cable ducts, mounting rails, surface-mounted sockets, wall cabinets and picture frames.

The range includes the FBS 4/5 P with a panhead and torx drive, the FBS 5 US with a hexagon head and integrated washer, the FBS 5 SK with a countersunk head and a torx, and the FBS 5 M6 with a threaded stud connection. It also features the FBS 4 cable clip screw with a countersunk head and torx drive, which has been specifically developed for the fast installation of cable clips.

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