Fit-out drives Morgan Sindall surge

Chief executive John Morgan

Morgan Sindall Group reports that swelling demand for its fit-out services means that its financial results this year will be ‘significantly ahead’ of its previous expectations.

“Fit-out's performance has continued to strengthen significantly due to a combination of strong trading and operational execution,” the company said today.

Morgan Sindall’s fit-out subsidiaries are Morgan Lovell, for design and build fit-out, and Overbury, for traditional fit-out and refurbishment. Together, their secured order book as of 31st August 2025 was £1.6bn (of which £900m relates to 2026 and beyond) representing an increase of 8% on both the half-year 2025 and year-end 2024 position.

Both Construction and Infrastructure remain on track to deliver profits in line with previous guidance and continue to be supported by high quality growing orderbooks, the company said. Property Services remains on track to deliver a modest profit for the year, in line with previous guidance.

The total secured order book for the group at 31st August 2025 was £12.2bn, 2% ahead of the half-year and 7% up on the 2024 year-end position.

The average daily net cash for the full year is expected to be in excess of £350m, ahead of our previous guidance of £330m.

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