Fluor and Balfour Beatty scoop $1.7bn US highway contract

The team has already delivered the Dallas Horseshoe project.

Texas Department of Transportation is client for the Interstate 635 LBJ East project, which involves the reconstruction and widening of 11 miles of the highway around the north and east of Dallas. The I-30 interchange is also included in the contract, as well as the construction of service roads and intersection improvements along the route. Fluor leads the joint venture, with a 55% share.

When complete, the interstate highway will consist of 12 lanes in total. The number of general-purpose lanes will be increased for eight to ten and the two existing tolled lanes will be reconstructed. The scheme is designed to improve safety and reduce congestion for over 200,000 drivers who use the interstate daily.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty group chief executive, said: “Following the successful delivery of the Dallas Horseshoe project, and the continued delivery of the Southern Gateway project, this latest contract award from the Texas Department of Transportation demonstrates our market-leading capabilities.

“With over half of Balfour Beatty’s construction revenue generated from our US operations, we continue to strengthen our business, benefiting from strong competitive positions in our chosen large and growing infrastructure markets.

Full contract award is expected in autumn this year, with work expected to start in early 2020. Substantial completion is scheduled for late 2024. At construction peak, the joint venture will employ a workforce of around 500.