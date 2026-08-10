FMB helps bring sustainable insulation to market

Sisalwool insulation was used at the Greyfriars Charteris Centre in Edinburgh

The sustainable insulation batts, loft roll and breathable low-carbon products will be introduced with a 'Builders' Breakfast' at MKM Airdrie on 27 August, including a live demonstration of the products.

Nic McCormick, chief executive of Sisalwool, said, "We're delighted to be partnering with MKM Airdrie and to see our full range stocked locally. Thanks to the FMB for making the introduction: it's a good example of a trade body doing something practical for its members.

"This is an important step in helping more builders, specifiers and architects get hold of sustainable insulation that performs in heritage, retrofit and conservation settings."

David McMahon, branch director at MKM Airdrie, added, "We're pleased to welcome Sisalwool into branch. There is growing demand for sustainable products that suit heritage, retrofit and conservation projects, and this is an excellent addition to our offer.

"We're looking forward to a full yard on 27 August and to showing our customers what the range can do."​​

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